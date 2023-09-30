‘Road to Peace’: Orange County students receive awards for work in art exhibit

On Friday, Orange County residents celebrated pieces featured in the Student Peace Art Exhibit. “The Road to Peace.”

This exhibit was part of the Global Peace Film Festival.

The Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs and Orange County Public Schools joined for the awards ceremony and closing reception.

The student art installation at the Orange County Administration Center’s atrium gallery shows how the students believe they can make peace in their community.

Judges awarded prizes for the best work in each category, ranging from grades K-12. Each student who participated received a certificate.

The Global Peace Film Festival has worked with OCPS art teachers since 2006 to create the exhibit, which celebrates young artists’ creativity and the power of images to support the cause of peace on Earth.

