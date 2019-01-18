Prince Philip crash: Police investigating Duke car crash which left two women hospitalised

The scene of Prince Philip's car crash. He is in the centre, wearing a green jacket, and his Land Rover is seen on its side

Police are investigating a car crash in which the Duke of Edinburgh was left bleeding and two women were hospitalised.

The Duke's car was seen to "tumble" across a road near the Sandringham Estate following the collision, with an eyewitness reporting that he was helped from his car before immediately asking whether others were "alright".

The Duke, 97, has survived the serious car accident with no injuries, according to the palace, with a witness claiming his Land Rover turned over several times as it "careered" across a busy road near to the Sandringham Estate.

Two female passengers of the second car, a Kia, went to hospital with injuries, while a baby travelling with them was left unharmed.

Police today confirmed they would be investigating the incident.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, has sent a private message to Prince Philip wishing him well.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist.

"Both casualties were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and were discharged last night.

"Police can also confirm a nine-month-old baby boy was in the Kia at the time of the incident and was uninjured.

"As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken."

The Princess Royal has today cancelled a public engagement at Parbold Equestrian Centre, citing weather conditions.

Asked how the Duke was an an earlier event at Edgehill University, the Princess said: "I've no idea. Do you know where I am? Same place as you."

Roy Warne, a 75-year-old barrister who was first on the scene to help the Duke, today told the BBC: "I was driving home and I saw a car come out from a side road.

"It rolled and ended up on the other side of the road, and there was a huge collision with the other car.

"I went to the other car and there was a baby in the back. With another man we got the baby out, and then I went back to the other car and realised it was the Duke of Edinburgh

"I asked him to move his left leg and that freed his right leg and then I helped him get out."

Asked what the Duke, who had been trapped inside the car, had said in the aftermath, he said: "I can't remember but it was nothing rude. He was obviously shaken and then he went and asked if everyone else was alright.

"There was a little bit of blood and one of the royal entourage gave me a wipe to wipe my hands."

Royal protection officers came onto the scene shortly afterwards, he said, saying: "A lot of people arrived very quickly

"The person in the car behind me also stopped and the passenger of that car took the baby in his arms after we'd freed it from the baby harness.

"One of the women I think had a broken arm. One of them was the mother of the child and she was quite upset."

Of the Duke's car, he said: "I saw it careering, tumbling across the road and ending up on the other side.

"It would take a massive force, and it had rolled on the other side as well [right over].

"The roof was where the window should have been because it was on its side. I think I helped him out out of the sunroof or the windscreen but I'm a bit blurred about that.

"I was told he was taken to Sandringham House for assessment."

Asked by the Today programme, Mr Warne said he did not recall the Duke saying 'thank you' to him directly afterwards, adding: "He wasn't being discourteous or anything, he had other things on his mind I'm sure."

He told the Sun he had overheard the Duke telling police he had been "dazzled by the sun", according to the paper, although police would not confirm this detail Thursday night.

In a separate television interview, he added: "People could have been killed. The impact must have been enormous

"He's a very brave man, He didn't make a big fuss about it, and went and asked everyone else if they were injured."

Norfolk Police confirmed both drivers were breathalysed and the tests proved negative.

The road near Sandringham on which the Duke of Edinburgh crashed is expected to have its speed limit decreased amid safety concerns.

Prince Philip walked from the wreckage of his car on Thursday afternoon on the A149 after his Land Rover collided with a Kia.