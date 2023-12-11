Road work projects updated for the week of Dec. 11

Dec. 10—The Texas Department of Transportation plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 11. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Rusk and Jacksonville crews will begin the week milling and inlaying on FM 752 in downtown Rusk. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Tuesday through Thursday, the crews will move to US 69 in Jacksonville, to conduct mill and inlay work from Beaumont Street to Loop 456. Expect southbound lane closures during daylight hours only.

The contractor is scheduled to install permanent signs and mailboxes, as well as remove the rock filter dams and silt fences on the SH 21 resurfacing project. The project extends from the Houston County Line, east to US 69 in Alto. Lane closures are anticipated.

The contractor for the SH 294 rehabilitation project, from CR 2326 east to SH 21, is scheduled to install mow strips for the metal beam guard fence at the Bowles Creek bridge. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress.

The extents of the US 69/FM 2493 interchange limits on US 69 are from 0.5 mile north of FM 2493 W. to 0.5 mile of 2493 E. Limits on FM 2493 are from 0.3 mile south of FM 344 (Smith County line) to US 69 near Bullard. The contractor is clearing the right of way on the west side of US 69 and building a detour on the east side. No lane closures or delays are expected at this time. The project consists of a grade separated interchange realignment of FM 2493, west of US 69.

The contractor on the US 69/SH31 safety improvement project, from FM 241 to 1.11 miles north of FM 851 on US 69 and from the Neches River bridge to 0.051 miles west of Toll 49, will begin construction for the median cable barrier north of Alto to FM 241. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of safety improvements consisting of the installation of a median cable barrier.