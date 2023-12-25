Road projects updated for the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Dec. 24—The Texas Department of Transportation plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the weeks of Dec. 25, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024. Remember, work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Crews are scheduled to maintain stockpiles and repair potholes throughout Cherokee County.

The SH 21 resurfacing project is in closeout phase. The project extends from the Houston County Line, east to U.S. 69 in Alto. There are no lane closures anticipated.

The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project is scheduled to install mow strips for the metal beam guard fence at the Bowles Creek bridge. The limits of this project extend from CR 2326, east to SH 21. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress.

The contractor on the U.S. 69/FM 2493 iinterchange and realignment of FM 2493 tentatively plans to install drain boxes for the structure. Work may also include placing drainage pipe and hauling embankment material. The boundaries for this project along U.S. 69 are from 0.5 miles north of FM 2493 W. to 0.5 mile of 2493 E. The extent of the project on FM 2493 are from 0.3 miles south of FM 344 (Smith County line) to U.S. 69 near Bullard. Lane closures and delays are expected.

The contractor on the U.S. 69/SH 31 safety improvement project is slated to begin construction on the concrete footing for the median cable barrier on SH 31, near the intersection of FM 2661 and Loop 49. The extent of this project is from FM 241 to 1.11 miles north of FM 851 on U.S. 69 and from the Neches River bridge to 0.051 miles west of Toll 49 on SH 31. No lane closures are anticipated.