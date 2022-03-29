Road rage argument ends in downtown Atlanta gunfire from suspect, police

A man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Atlanta that left another man recovering from his injuries.

Police say that just before 4 p.m., they were called to Forsyth Street for an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators learned that two men were fighting and an Atlanta police officer was trying to break it up. As he did, one of the men involved in the argument went back to the car to get a gun.

When the suspect fired his weapon at the other man, the officer also fired his weapon.

The officer did not hit anyone, but the suspect did shoot the other man in the foot. His condition is unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

