Road Rage Arrest; Suspicious Fire: San Diego County Police Log

Carlsbad Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Another Driver On I-5

Joseph Laiosa was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of illegally brandishing a weapon and possession of fentanyl.

'Suspicious' Fire Damages City Heights Home Of Fletcher, Gonzalez

The multi-agency San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate the possible arson fire.

Chase Bank Robbed In Clairemont Area

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot.

Pedestrian Hospitalized With Serious Injuries In San Diego

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures, police said.

1 Injured In Hit-And-Run In Southeast Neighborhood

A passenger of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital suffering serious injuries, a SDPD watch commander said.

Police Union To Seek Injunction Against City Over Officer Vaccines

The San Diego Police Officers Association represents more than 1,800 employees, around 500 of whom have refused to be vaccinated.

DA's Office Warns Against Buying Unapproved COVID-19 At Home Tests

With test kits in short supply, the DA's Office says scams involving illegitimate tests are expected.

Deadline Extended For San Diego County Grand Jury Applications

The deadline for county residents to apply to serve on the 2022/23 San Diego County Grand Jury has been extended until Jan. 28.

Fire Burns Home Of Nathan Fletcher, Lorena Gonzalez In San Diego

"Our family is safe, and for us, that is all that matters," County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a statement Wednesday morning.

2 Wounded In Casa De Oro Shooting

A shooting in a residential neighborhood near Mount Helix left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon.

Man Found Dead In Fire-Gutted Ramona Granny Flat

The cause of the man's death was under investigation, as was the origin of the blaze.

Ex-Financial Controller Of San Diego-Based Company Sentenced For Embezzlement

The former financial controller for San Diego-based RAL Investment Corp. was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison.

Driver Rescued From Dangling Vehicle Off I-805 In San Diego

A driver was extracted from a vehicle hanging near the edge of the freeway Monday morning near Ridgeview/Webster.

Man Found After Roll Over, High-Speed Chase With Border Patrol

A man who tried to run away after crashing his vehicle in City Heights during a high-speed chase was located by Border Patrol agents.

Man Charged With Firing Gun By Demonstrators Outside San Diego Mayor's Home

Lonnie Crawford, 37, was arrested on the night of Aug. 30 for allegedly firing at least one shot in the air near a group of protesters.

Ex-Guard Sentenced For Smuggling Drugs, Phones, Into San Diego Prison

Anibal Navarro, 43, of Chula Vista, pleaded guilty to federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

Man Pleads Guilty To North County DUI Crash That Killed Marine

William Edward Vaden, 33, is slated to be sentenced next month to 15 years to life in state prison for the death of Juan Muniz III.

Robbery Suspect Who Was Fatally Shot By Police In San Diego ID'd

Authorities publicly identified a robbery suspect who was fatally shot by police this week.

Thief Fires Gun While Robbing Kearny Mesa Convenience Store

A handgun-wielding thief fired a shot inside a Kearny Mesa gas station convenience store while robbing the business.

Man Sentenced For Sinaloa Cartel Trafficking, Money Laundering

Roberto Gallegos-Lechuga, who was extradited from Mexico to San Diego in March 2020, was sentenced to a 188-month prison term.

1 Dead, 10 Displaced At Apartment Fire In Imperial Beach: Report

One person was killed and 10 others were displaced during a second-alarm fire Sunday morning in Imperial Beach, officials said.

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Diego

A motorist in his 20s was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in Torrey Pines.

