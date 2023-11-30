Road-rage attack leaves glass from broken window in dog’s eye, California police say

A road-rage attack that left a dog critically injured led to the arrest of a man accused of shattering a window, showering the dog with broken glass, California police reported.

Armando Cano faces charges of vandalism, battery and animal abuse in connection with the Nov. 11 incident, San Jose police said in a Nov. 29 news release.

A road-rage incident began between two vehicles when another man in a third vehicle jumped on one of the vehicles and broke the back window, police said.

A video shot by a witness shows Cano jump on the rear window, breaking it, before all three men dash back to their respective vehicles.

The shattered glass fell into the eye of one of the dogs inside, causing critical injuries, police said. The dog required emergency medical care.

After an investigation, police arrested Cano on Nov. 22 in San Jose.

Police told The Mercury News that the dog is “traumatized” but expected to recover.

An investigation into the incident continues. Police ask anyone with information to contact 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

