Road rage attack leaves man seriously hurt after he’s run off Outer Banks road, cops say

A man was attacked and run off the road during a road-rage incident in North Carolina, police told news outlets.

The man was driving on the Outer Banks barrier islands before an assault left him seriously hurt on Nov. 13, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department told WTKR.

Now, more than a week later, officers announced that two men are wanted in the case. A 22-year-old man is facing a charge of “assault inflicting serious injury,” while the other man hasn’t been identified, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Officers told news outlets the incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 158. Near the intersection with Martin Street, a driver reported that a black Dodge Ram pickup truck ran him from the road.

Police said the driver was then followed to a parking lot about 2 miles north. When the man got out of his car, officers said two men from the truck attacked him, according to WAVY and other news outlets.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the road-rage incident is reportedly asked to call police at 252-449-5337 or leave tips at darecommunitycrimeline.org.

The town of Kill Devil Hills didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 22.

Kill Devil Hills is roughly 200 miles east of Raleigh.

