Road rage between rival bikers results in attempted murder charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Keylin Holly's bout of road rage Sept.14 resulted in 15 charges, including four attempted murder charges.

Holly, who belongs to a motorcycle club, rode up behind to bikers from a rival club in the area of 18th and Everett streets about 5:55 p.m. Sept. 14. The rival bikers told Holly to stop following them, according to prosecutors.

Holly drew a pistol and fired shots at each of the bikers, one of whom also had a passenger, according to a city employee who witnessed the incident and cited by prosecutors.

Holly sped to a home in the 700 block of South 28th Street, and when the two rival bikers drove past the house, Holly stepped outside and fired at them, according to prosecutors. Those bullets missed the bikers, but struck a neighboring house, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Holly, 34, of Lafayette, with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and four counts of attempted battery with a deadly weapon.

He also faces charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun, criminal recklessness and criminal gang activity.

Prosecutors also filed a sentence-enhancing charge of being a habitual offender.

Holly remains incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

