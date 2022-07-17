Road rage could have led to shooting that killed one and injured another, SC cops say

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an overnight shooting in the Midlands that might have been caused by road rage, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

At about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a possible road rage incident on U.S. 1, near the intersection with Watts Hill Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in the Elgin area, not far from Interstate 20.

Deputies found a white Dodge Dart with three people inside, according to the release. That included a man who died at the scene and a woman who was shot in the leg and taken to the emergency room of an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Further information on her condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available, but the sheriff’s office said after the gunfire the vehicle drove away in the direction toward Lugoff.

The shooter, or shooters, might have been in a newer model white Honda Accord, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000, or Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov. Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, or via an online tip.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the shooting is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.