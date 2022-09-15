Road-rage driver arrested in shooting on S.R. 415 in Volusia, deputies say

Authorities arrested a man for opening fire at a vehicle while driving on State Road 415 on Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Bryan Holmes around 8:25 a.m. after responding to an earlier shooting where the suspect approached a female victim on the road, struck her car’s bumper in an attempt to pass her and, after several minutes driving alongside her, opened fire, according to VCSO spokesperson Andrew Gant.

Holmes’ vehicle was tracked down to Arcadia Street in Deltona, Gant said. After Holmes told deputies he was not armed, he tried to reach for his waist, Gant said. A deputy grabbed him by the arms causing a handgun to fall off Holmes, according to a press release.

The suspect told detectives the victim tried to cut him off in traffic and he fired multiple times in an attempt to disable the other vehicle, Gant said.

Holmes faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possessing of a concealed weapon in the commission of a felony by a person under 24.

He was transferred to Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $40,000, according to the release.