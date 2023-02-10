Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself, deputies say

Paulding County deputies are releasing new details about a road rage driver who they say pointed a gun at other drivers and then accidentally shot himself Thursday.

Deputies said they got a 911 call that someone had been shot on Buchanan Highway in Dallas around 7:45 a.m. Dispatchers told deputies that one of the people who called 911 was the actual aggressor, who said he accidentally shot himself during the confrontation.

Witnesses said that a group of workers were making a lumber delivery. Two of the men were wearing reflective vests and directing traffic so that the truck could make the delivery.

“The suspect/aggressor, who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay, got out of his vehicle and threatened the men who were directing traffic by pointing his gun at them,” deputies said. “As the suspect was getting back into his vehicle, Deputies believe he accidently shot himself in the hand as he was re-holstering his pistol.”

Witnesses said he told the workers to call 911, then left the scene to go get help.

Deputies have not identified the man, but said they will interview him when he gets out of the hospital and determine if he will face charges.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have audio or video recordings of the incident to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office tip line at 770-443-3047.












