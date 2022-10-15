After road rage driver wields knife in fight, bystander pulls gun to stop him: police

A person stopped a road rage incident where a knife was brandished after he held the person at gunpoint until police arrived Friday night on 21st Street North near I-135, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

Trevor Wende, 19, of Wichita was treated at a local hospital before being arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property, Ditch said. The road rage incident started on 21st near Hillside while both drivers were headed west, Ditch said. He wasn’t sure what exactly sparked the road rage.

At the light at 21st and I-135, Wende reversed into the other vehicle, Ditch said. Both drivers then got into a fight before Wende brandished a knife, he said. A passerby saw Wende with a knife, stopped, pulled out his gun and held Wende at gunpoint until police arrived. Wende was checked at the hospital for injuries he got during the fight, Ditch said.

Police tweeted about the incident just before 7 p.m. after rumors circulated on social media that multiple people were stabbed, he said.

A bystander with a gun also stopped a stabbing last month in the middle of the road in west Wichita.