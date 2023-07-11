Road rage on El Paso border bridge, package theft and more local crime

A road rage assault on an international bridge, an arrest in an East Side shooting and a porch pirate wanted in a Northeast neighborhood are among recent crimes in El Paso.

El Paso border bridge road rage

Stifling heat, long waits and traffic lines can apparently make tempers flare.

A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly punching another driver who didn't let him merge in line on the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso.

Erik Fernando Duarte Moreno of Juárez allegedly got out of his vehicle, walked over to the other driver – who is in his 70s – and began punching him on the left side of his face as the man sat in his vehicle Saturday on the international bridge, an assistant district attorney said at a teleconference bond hearing Tuesday.

Traffic congestion: 'This is a mess': 70% surge in Downtown bridge traffic at Stanton causes headaches

Duarte Moreno, a Mexican citizen crossing the border with a visa, was stopped at the port of entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

El Paso police responded to the scene and noted that the older driver had a large bump on his left cheek and that a witness saw the assault, the prosecutor said.

Duarte Moreno was arrested on a charge of injury to an elderly person. He remains at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $20,000 bond.

El Paso teen arrested in East Side shooting

An unlicensed teen driver who last month crashed into a house in the far East Side while allegedly running from police now has been charged in connection with a shooting on Wharf Cove Drive, an El Paso police report stated.

Jeremy Nathaniel Ozuna, 17, was booked on a charge of discharge of a firearm on June 26 in connection with a shooting on June 4 in the 11200 block of Wharf Cove Drive. He was released that same day on a $5,000 bond, according to El Paso County Jail records.

Homicides: 2 arrested after man shot in head, killed in East Side neighborhood

Previously on June 7, Ozuna was arrested on felony and misdemeanor evading arrest charges after the Hanks High School student allegedly sped away from a Gang Unit traffic stop and then ran off on foot after a car slammed into the front of a house on Banner Crest Drive next to Edgemere Boulevard.

Jail records show Ozuna was released on bond on June 10 in the evading arrest case before he was arrested three weeks later on the shooting charge. The magistrate judge ordered that Ozuna cannot drive a vehicle as part of his bond restrictions.

Package thief sought in Northeast neighborhood

El Paso police are looking for a suspected porch thief who stole several delivery boxes outside a home in a Northeast neighborhood.

About 6 p.m. on June 19, security cameras filmed an unidentified driver get out of a silver Chevrolet Cobalt and take packages from the front porch of a house in the 10400 block of Hidden Villas Street near North Desert Park, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

Porch cameras filmed an unidentified man stealing delivery packages on the evening of June 19 outside a home in the 10400 block of Hidden Villas Street in Northeast El Paso.

The Hispanic man had a shaved head and appeared to have tattoos on a forearm and lower leg. He wore white sneakers, black shorts and a black T-shirt with "America" above a front logo. He was accompanied by a Black male passenger, Crime Stoppers said.

The theft occurred a block away from the scene of an unsolved street shooting that killed 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil on April 29 on Ameen Drive.

Anyone with any information on the package thief, the homicide on Ameen Drive or any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online: www.cselpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Road rage on El Paso border bridge; teen arrested in shooting