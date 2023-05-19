Road rage has been elevated in Ohio for 3 years, Highway Patrol says

Road rage incidents in Ohio have remained elevated after a significant jump in 2021, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The latest in the Akron area resulted in the death of George Jensen, 40, of Akron, on Wednesday when the driver of another car shot him and caused a crash on Interstate 76 in Norton. Jensen, who his wife said was concerned about gun violence, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he died.

A photo of George "Geo" Jensen, who was shot and killed Wednesday on I-76 in Norton.

A similar road rage shooting happened Saturday night in Cincinnati on Interstate 75, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Michael Thomas Sweeney, 70, died Monday after he was shot in the head. Police have not released any information about possible suspects or arrests in the incident but said the homicide unit is investigating.

Sweeney was a prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry.

Ohio averaged 1,752 road rage incidents a year between 2018 and 2020. During the past two years, that number has jumped more than 16% to more than 2,030 incidents. And this year is also on pace to remain elevated.

Norton police search the eastbound section of Interstate 76 Wednesday night following the shooting death of an Akron man. Norton police said road rage is suspected in the death.

How common are gunfire road rage incidents?

Police have released infornation on several road rages cases in recent years.

In April 2021, a 23-year-old motorist told Akron police that he had exited a highway when a black sedan pulled up by his car, a 2019 Camaro, and pinned it in so he could not move forward near W. Thornton Street and Dart Avenue downtown. The man told police two armed suspects then got out and ordered him to the ground and later drove off with his car.

In July 2021, a 33-year-old man told officers he got into an argument with another motorist on his way home from work while on East Tallmadge Avenue. The man pulled into a parking lot of a business and circled around the lot. When he pulled back out, he heard gunshots and fled the area, police said. When he got home he discovered that his vehicle was shot several times.

Akron police said a man with an infant in the car was shot at during a road rage incident in July 2020 in Summit Lake. The man told police he was driving in the area of Copley Road and St. Michaels Avenue with his infant daughter when he heard a single gunshot.

What the experts say

American Automobile Association, AAA, offers a number of tips for drivers to deescalate tense situations on the road, spokeswoman Kara Hitchens said:

Do not engage with threatening drivers.

Be forgiving of others on the road.

Avoid eye contact with drivers that appear to be angry with you.

The best tactic is usually to slow down and let the driver pass.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Road rage is a problem that's escalated in recent years in Ohio