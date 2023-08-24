Road rage incident on I-25 leads to first-degree attempted murder arrest

Aug. 24—Deputies arrested a man accused of shooting at another car while driving on I-25 on Tuesday.

Wyatt George Reed, 24, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, menacing — aggravated with a weapon, prohibited use of a large capacity magazine during a crime, driving under the influence, prohibited use of a weapon and open alcoholic beverage container, according to a Mead police news release.

At 10:01 p.m., members of the Mead Police Department and deputies from Weld and Larimer counties responded to a call of shots fired from a vehicle at another vehicle on I-25 near mile marker 244, the release said.

After deputies arrested Reed, they discovered he had a 9mm carbine. Reed was driving a black GMC dually truck and the victim was driving a white Ford Transit van.

Mead police are asking that anyone with information on this incident contact Officer Dustin Synn at 720-652-4222 or email police@townofmead.org.