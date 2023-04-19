Road rage incident causes 4-car crash in Glendale, leaves one adult in critical condition

Phoenix police car

A road rage incident on Tuesday evening ended in a four-car collision with all four drivers hospitalized, Phoenix police said.

Authorities were called to the area of North 51st Avenue and West Topeka Drive in Glendale after reports of a four-car crash. One adult was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the crash. Three others were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Several witnesses told detectives the crash happened after a road rage incident played out between an adult man driving an SUV and a teenage boy driving a truck. The drivers were headed south on 51st Avenue, according to witness reports. It is unclear exactly what happened between the two drivers to make this a road rage incident.

The adult SUV driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle during the incident and drove into oncoming traffic. An adult woman driving a passenger car was then hit by the SUV, pushing her into a third car, also driven by an adult woman, police said.

The teenager and adult man involved in the road rage incident stayed on the scene to be evaluated for impairment, but no signs were reported, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4-car crash stated with road rage incident in Glendale