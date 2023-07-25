Road rage incident that ended in Gorst shooting had origins on Interstate 5, defendant says

Law enforcement vehicles parked near the scene of a shooting in Gorst on Monday.

In an interview with law enforcement, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and critically injuring a 68-year-old man in a road rage incident in Gorst on Monday afternoon said that interactions between the two drivers began outside of Kitsap County, on Interstate 5, according to court documents. Following the shooting, the 26-year-old fled from the scene and was arrested several miles south.

A Washington State Patrol trooper wrote that at the time of the writing of his report, dated on Monday, the victim, who was shot in the head, was alive and in critical condition at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

Mark Keith Smith was charged with a count of first-degree assault for the shooting in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday. A news release from WSP identified Smith as a Burien resident and the victim as a University Place resident.

In an initial court appearance on Tuesday, Smith pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his bail was set at $1 million.

In the hearing, the victim's son addressed Judge Bill Houser briefly: "We had contact with the doctor today, and it is grave. He is going to pass. We'd like the court to consider that."

Witnesses saw the shooting and reported that a black Toyota 4Runner and a silver Chrysler had pulled over to the road shoulder in Gorst before both drivers got out of their vehicles and got into a confrontation in which the driver of the 4Runner shot at the other man, the trooper wrote. After the shooting, the 4Runner driver, later identified as Smith, ran back to his vehicle and drove away eastbound on Highway 16. The vehicle was described as a black, late 90s-style 4Runner with a "Hoonigan" sticker in the back window, the trooper wrote.

A county roads inspector who had heard about the shooting spotted a vehicle matching that description pulling out of Kodiak Place onto Lake Flora Road and reported what he had seen, the trooper wrote. Police in the area saw the vehicle on Lake Flora Road just south of Highway 3, pulled it over and detained the driver.

The trooper wrote that he later watched cell phone footage of the confrontation that showed the two men standing toe-to-toe in an argument when Smith reached for his pocket, pulled the gun out and pointed it at the victim's head.

"(The victim) grabs Smith's arm to push the gun away," the trooper wrote. "Smith pulls the gun back to the right, sweeps the gun back forward, pointing the gun directly at (the victim) and fires a round into his head."

Law enforcement checked Kodiak Place and found a tire and a shredded white sticker on the side of the road. They continued searching in some nearby woods and found a pistol magazine, a backpack and eventually found a Beretta 9mm pistol.

Smith told law enforcement in an interview that he had been approaching an exit while driving southbound on Interstate 5 and was attempting to get over and pulled in behind the vehicle driven by the eventual shooting victim. The other man flipped Smith off, and Smith flashed his lights at the other man.

"Both parties exited to (Highway 16) where they continued to be involved in a road rage incident," the trooper wrote. "Smith advised (the victim) attempted to run him off the road multiple times."

When the vehicles reached Gorst, the victim made a U-turn to get onto eastbound Highway 16. Smith said that the other man pulled over to the shoulder, and Smith pulled over as well "to talk to him," the trooper wrote. "Smith advised he was ready to fight and thought that was all that was going to happen. Smith stated both parties exited the vehicles and approached each other. (The victim) exited the vehicle with a bat in hand, and Smith exited his vehicle with his 'piece' in hand."

Smith approached, and (the victim) said, "You are going to kill me," and Smith responded that he wasn't going to kill him and just wanted to talk, the trooper wrote.

"Smith advised us that (the victim) advanced on him and went to grab for Smith's gun while it was in his pocket," the trooper wrote. "Smith stated in self-defense, he grabbed his gun and swung it around to prevent (the victim) from getting it and must have had his finger on the trigger because the gun went off. After he saw (the victim) hit the ground, Smith ran back to his vehicle and took off down the road. He advised he took backroads to get home because he was scared."

Smith reported that he ditched a backpack, the gun and his spare tire on Kodiak Place and said he changed his shirt and removed the "Hoonigan" sticker from the back of his vehicle, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Gorst road rage shooting: Burien man charged with assault