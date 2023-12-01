Road-rage incident ends with woman stabbed on side of Michigan interstate, cops say

A woman was stabbed along a Michigan interstate when a road-rage incident turned violent, authorities said.

An investigation revealed two women were involved Nov. 30 in a road-rage incident off the freeway about 2:55 p.m., and it carried over onto Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

The suspect is accused of rear-ending the other woman’s vehicle, then both drivers pulled their cars to the side of the road, according to state police.

When both women got out of their vehicles, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm with a knife, state police said. The suspect then fled in her car, believed to be a light blue or light green Nissan or Toyota.

Troopers said they found the victim “bleeding profusely from her left arm.” A tourniquet was applied to her arm and she was taken to a hospital, state police said.

The incident is under investigation.

