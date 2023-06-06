Road Rage Incident Kills Utah Porsche Club Members

To make it worse, the victims weren’t even involved in the road rage incident.

A 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were killed while on a Sunday drive in their 1987 Porsche 911 on SR 73 near Eagle Mountain, Utah when a truck involved in a road rage incident crossed the center line, slamming into their vehicle head-on. This just shows that even if you don’t participate in road rage, it absolutely can affect you or the people you love.

According to a report from KSL, the whole incident started near the Eagle Mountain City Center by the rodeo grounds on June 4. As the driver of a Nissan Maxima and Ford F-150 raged at each other, the pickup truck started tailgating the sedan while the two vehicles drove down a city road to the highway. By the time they reached SR 73, the incident had escalated into violence.

At some point the driver of the F-150 steered onto the highway shoulder and ran into the side of the Nissan. In images captured by KSL, you can see rub marks all down the passenger side of the Maxima. In reaction to that scary escalation, the driver of the sedan slammed on the brakes.

However, the Ford driver lost control since he was no longer pushing on the other vehicle, veering into oncoming traffic, instantly slamming into the Porsche 993. Both the driver and passenger in the Porsche died on the scene.

The report says the man and woman were out on a drive with other members of a local Porsche club at the time. What started out as a fun Sunday afternoon ended in absolute tragedy and not because of any wrongdoing on the part of the Porsche driver. This just goes to show behaving like a hothead on the road not only puts you and the person you’re targeting in danger, everyone else in the area is at risk thanks to your stupidity.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the driver of the Ford F-150 was likely facing multiple charges. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That spokesman was unsure if the driver of the Nissan Maxima would face any charges, even though he acknowledged the other driver was “the primary aggressor.”

If someone does try to engage in some form of road rage with you, the best thing to do is back off and let it go. Getting mad and escalating the situation, even just by honking your horn or driving aggressively can help make the situation spiral out of control. And if the other person causes a serious accident, you might have some liability.

The sheriff’s department spokesman also advised people who are targeted by a road rager to call 911 and pull off the road, if possible. We’ll add to stay in your vehicle if you do pull over since we’ve seen these types of incidents come to blows or worse once both parties step out of their cars.

As for the Porsche driver, it sounds like this collision happened in a split second, so we don’t know how you guard against that. Obviously, when you’re out driving your hobby car on a weekend it’s still necessary to stay alert and ready for anything, but sometimes things happen so quickly there’s zero time to react. Our hearts go out to their families and friends.

