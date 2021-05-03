Road rage incident leads to death in Hibbing

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

May 3—What began as a road rage incident ended in the death of a 46-year-old man in Hibbing on Saturday.

Garry Frank Brill was pronounced dead at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, shortly after a motorcycle crash on Brooklyn Drive, near the elementary school, a Hibbing Police Department news release said Monday.

Brill and a passenger, Shelby Elizabeth Sebesta, 21, lost control of their motorcycle on gravel, causing the crash, the police said.

"It was determined that the incident began as a road rage incident, involving another vehicle, but the other vehicle was not involved in the (crash)," the police said.

The operator of the vehicle was identified, but will not be cited, because they were not involved in the crash, Police Chief Steve Estey confirmed.

Officers were dispatched at 3:05 p.m., and observed the two victims lying in the roadway being treated by medical staff with the Hibbing Fire Department.

Sebesta was later released with minor injuries, the police said.

This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. May 3 to include Estey's confirmation of no citation for the other driver. It was originally posted at 12:32 p.m., May 3.

