Road rage incident leads to DUI charges

DERRY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a driver is facing DUI charges after a road rage incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 8 troopers were called to a road rage incident involving two cars on State Route 254 in Montour County.

Police say one of the drivers involved, 20-year-old Torrence Hummel, of Milton, was found to be under the influence of alcohol after he failed a field sobriety test.

Hummel was arrested for DUI and charges have been filed through the district court.

