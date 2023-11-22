Road rage incident leads to DUI charges

Vivian Muniz

DERRY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a driver is facing DUI charges after a road rage incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 8 troopers were called to a road rage incident involving two cars on State Route 254 in Montour County.

DUI checkpoints for Thanksgiving weekend set in PA

Police say one of the drivers involved, 20-year-old Torrence Hummel, of Milton, was found to be under the influence of alcohol after he failed a field sobriety test.

Hummel was arrested for DUI and charges have been filed through the district court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Recommended Stories