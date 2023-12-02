From a road rage incident to murder charges: What police say led to Frankford fatal crash

An apparent road rage incident in Frankford that led to taunts and a confrontation last month ended with one man dead, another seriously hurt and a third charged with murder.

Jeremiah Handy, 38, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a Nov. 24 fatal crash that killed 22-year-old Gabriel Dorman and badly injured a 20-year-old friend of his. Police say the young men were on a four-wheeler when Handy hit them with his SUV.

The two were thrown from the ATV, then Dorman was run over by another car. The 22-year-old died at the scene, while the friend underwent at least one emergency surgery.

Handy was arrested Friday and is being held in prison.

Taunts, firecrackers

Though the events of Nov. 24 led to tragedy, the incident was several weeks in the making.

According to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal, about two weeks before the crash, Dorman and his girlfriend were involved in a road rage incident with Handy. The girlfriend told police that she followed Handy's car back to his home, which is located in the 30200 block of Frankford School Road.

In the subsequent weeks, the girlfriend said she and Dorman continued to drive by the home. In one instance, she said they lit firecrackers in front of the house, and another time, they did a "burn-out" in front of the home when its occupants were outside.

She also told police that Dorman had accused Handy of pulling a gun on him, though said she didn't witness it. A detective wrote in Handy's arrest warrant that he couldn't confirm the validity of the story.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 24, troopers were called to Handy's home after a woman who lives there called 911 to report that the house had been shot at. Surveillance video obtained by police later showed that Dorman and the friend were on an ATV when they threw a rock at Handy's residence and that the house was not shot.

When police arrived, they found the two young men on the ground. Dorman was pronounced dead, while the 20-year-old was rushed to a local hospital.

How the incident unfolded

Detectives later spoke with the woman and Handy, who both gave a similar story.

They said they were in the home just after 1 a.m. when the house was hit by what they thought were bullets. That's when Handy jumped in his Mercedes to "try to get them," the woman told police.

She and Handy both claimed that the four-wheeler hit the Mercedes then left the scene, though video obtained by police showed Handy accelerating and hitting the ATV "at a high rate of speed." When troopers arrived, the four-wheeler was still lodged into the front of Handy's SUV.

Police also found a live bullet on the road and a spent shell casing in the Mercedes. Handy denied knowing anything about the bullet or casing, an arrest warrant says, though police later found a gun and ammunition in Handy's house.

It's unclear who shot the gun, given the woman said it was hers. Preliminary ballistics testing showed the spent casing was fired from it, however. No one was hit by the bullet.

Dorman hit by second car

At some point during the incident with Handy and the young men, the woman called another man and told him that someone was breaking into the home. When interviewed, he told police he called 911 as he rushed over in his Jeep.

By the time he reached the home, Dorman and his friend had already been ejected from the ATV. The man told police he ran over Dorman's body on the way to the home and stopped the car there. Police said 911 audio later verified the man's account.

Detectives also spoke to a neighbor, who said she was awoken by a gunshot. She woke up her husband, and the two looked outside and saw the young men lying in the road and the four-wheeler lodged in the Mercedes.

As the woman dialed 911, she said she saw a man, whom police identified as Handy, walking by the Mercedes. He was "very excited," an arrest warrant says, and said he'd "got 'em," referring to Dorman and the friend. The woman told police that Handy tried to start the Mercedes but abandoned it and walked back to his house when it wouldn't start.

Following an autopsy, a Delaware medical examiner determined Dorman's cause of death was homicide. She told police that his head injuries, which could have been fatal, "typically occurred with initial impact with the ground." Other injuries on his torso also could have been from the initial impact, she said, but they also could have been from when he was run over.

Handy is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $850,000 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Frankford man charged with murder following fatal crash near town