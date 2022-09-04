Road rage incident in Smyrna ends in shooting late Saturday: Police

Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

State police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened in Smyrna on Saturday night involving a 24-year-old woman from Camden.

According to Delaware State Police, at 11:49 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

The police said a woman had been driving north on South Dupont Boulevard in Cheswold when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. Their investigation found that the SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim’s vehicle on the roadway.

When the victim attempted to drive past the SUV, her vehicle was shot, police said. The woman was not hurt in this incident.

The SUV then fled the scene, according to police.

There is no make, model or operator description available for the red SUV that fled the scene, but Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit said they continue to investigate this case. They are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware woman shot at in road rage incident in Smyrna: Police

