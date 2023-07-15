Road rage incident in south Wichita leaves two teens shot, critically injured: police

A road rage incident around 11:40 p.m. Friday in south Wichita led to a shooting that left two teenagers critically injured, police said Saturday.

Police are looking for a black sedan where multiple shots were reportedly fired into the vehicle the victims were in.

Police found the 19-year-old and 17-year-old, both males, found shot in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of W. Maywood, which is near West 55th Street South. They were taken to a hospital. Both are in critical but stable condition, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

The 17-year-old was shot in his upper torso and the 19-year-old passenger was shot in the leg. Gupilan said it’s unclear who was driving, but the two were the only ones in the vehicle.

A witness saw “altercation between the victims and a black sedan,” Gupilan said in a news release. The witness saw the vehicles following each other on I-235 near Meridian when multiple shots were fired from the black sedan, he said.

Around noon Saturday, Gupilan said police are still working to determine what the road rage was about.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.