UPDATE: Road rage incident turned deadly on Rt. 61 near Orwigsburg

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.

Apr. 12—A suspect is in custody from a road rage incident that turned deadly this afternoon.

State police at Schuylkill Haven said the incident along Route 61 south of Orwigsburg involved a fight in which a man was stabbed to death. The deceased was found lying in the southbound lanes of the highway.

State police are at the scene awaiting a forensic services unit.

Both the northbound and southbound passing lanes are shut down.

The victim was pronounced dead by a Schuylkill County deputy coroner.

(This story will be updated.)

