Road rage incident in Virginia Beach ends in shooting, police say

A road rage incident in Virginia Beach ended in gunfire and left a man injured early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Diamond Springs Road around 1 a.m., according to Virginia Beach police.

The victim told police that he “had a road rage incident with another vehicle,” police said.

After a verbal dispute, the suspect, a man, fired a handgun several times into the victim’s vehicle — striking him once, police said.

A friend drove the man to Bayside Hospital where he was treated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

