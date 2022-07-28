In road rage incident, West Hartford man arrested after hitting driver with gun, police say

A West Hartford man was arrested after a road rage incident in which he allegedly struck another driver with a gun.

According to West Hartford police, around noon on Wednesday a person reported that another driver, later identified as Christopher Rung, cut in front of him in Simsbury “while driving aggressively.”

The driver followed Rung to his home on Lemay Street in West Hartford, police said. Rung allegedly got out of his vehicle with a handgun, walked up to the other driver’s vehicle and pointed the gun at the driver and threatened to kill him, police said. He struck the man with the gun, but didn’t fire it, police said.

The man reportedly suffered minor injuries. Police seized the gun and took Rung into custody. Rung, 53, of Lemay Street, was charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Rung was held on a $250,000 dollar bond before his arraignment in Hartford Thursday.