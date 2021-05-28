As road rage incidents increase near Memorial Day, NC troopers crack down on drivers

Joe Marusak
·5 min read

As drivers hit the road for the summer this Memorial Day weekend, they’re encouraged to watch for road rage, as police say cases continue to climb.

Calling road rage worse than ever, State Highway Patrol troopers have filed hundreds of charges this week against speeders and other aggressive Interstate 485 drivers during a pre-Memorial Day crackdown, Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

And Matthews police are searching for a road rage SUV driver who fired a bullet at another motorist on Tuesday.

Big crowds expected at Charlotte’s airport over holiday weekend. Here’s what changed.

The weeklong Highway Patrol campaign with Huntersville police and Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputies ends on Sunday and will have covered all stretches of the Charlotte interstate, Pierce said.

Officers are ticketing drivers for speeding, careless and reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving while impaired and other offenses that cause the greatest number of wrecks, according to Pierce.

Five troopers in unmarked cars are part of the campaign and are randomly choosing a different stretch of the highway each day, Pierce said. One trooper issued 40 citations on Thursday alone, he said. On Friday, troopers were in the University area.

Two of the five troopers each issued about 150 citations Monday through Thursday, Pierce said, adding that he doesn’t know about the other troopers yet.

By Tuesday, the campaign had already resulted in 121 charges, the Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

That was the same day an irate driver fired a bullet, shattering glass in another driver’s vehicle on I-485, Matthews police said.

The victim told police that the other driver shot out his windows on the I-485 Outer Loop between Providence Road and East John Street just before noon Tuesday, according to a police news release.

The bullet missed the victim, but the driver suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass, police said.

“The preliminary investigation of this case indicates that this stemmed from an incident of road rage,” according to the release.

The victim described the shooter as a 30- to 40-year-old, clean-shaven white man with “reddish hair.”

Police were searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the encounter — a white or silver 1996-2002 model Toyota 4Runner SUV with a North Carolina registration plate.

And Matthews police urged witnesses to contact them at 704-847-5555 or police Detective Lori Valdes at 704-841-6717 or lvaldes@matthewsnc.

Increase in road rage

Troopers who cover highways in Mecklenburg County have seen a rise in aggressive and speeding drivers and road rage incidents in recent months, according to Pierce.

The uptick coincides with the traffic increase following the easing of travel and other COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

Pierce said it’s difficult to extrapolate from the 20 types of charges that troopers file how many involved road rage, which is filed as “other” in the Highway Patrol’s recording system, he said. But troopers have definitely seen a rise, he said.

By Tuesday, the campaign had already resulted in 121 charges, the Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

‘Keep your cool’

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have responded to so many road rage episodes this year that officers called a news conference in April to urge drivers to chill out.

Remain calm when you&#x002019;re driving, police urge. Don&#x002019;t tailgate, and lay off the horn at crackpot drivers.
Remain calm when you’re driving, police urge. Don’t tailgate, and lay off the horn at crackpot drivers.

“I know people are in a hurry,” Lt. Chris Rorie of the CMPD University City Division told reporters. “I am, too. But just remember, people who are aggressively driving, it’s very frustrating, and I get it. But engaging in these types of situations (isn’t) productive, and it’s flat out dangerous.

“It’s more prudent for you to keep your cool,” the lieutenant said.

At the April 21 news conference, CMPD commanders said they’d investigated more than 40 road rage incidents since Jan. 1 and made 10 arrests.

Updated CMPD numbers weren’t available on Friday, although the department is working on the request, CMPD public information Officer Thomas Hildebrand told the Observer.

Twenty of the cases that CMPD reported at the April news conference escalated into someone pulling out a gun, police said.

Guns and road rage

Rorie cited an April 13 road rage case in the University area that started as a minor traffic incident.

The victim followed the driver who hit him and blocked the driver in to get information, Rorie said. The blocked-in driver then showed a gun, he said.

Before pulling away, the victim got the other driver’s tag, but it was fake, according to the lieutenant.

Weeks before that incident, a 23-year-old Charlotte woman was sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty in a November road rage shooting at an Interstate 77 ramp in Fort Mill, S.C., The (Rock Hill) Herald reported.

Nautykah Samone Bolden bolted from the scene after firing a shot that whizzed behind the driver’s seat and lodged in the passenger door, police said.

In December in the same area of I-77, a driver was shot in the face in a similar road rage incident, The Herald reported.

Isiah Ezechukwu Sr., 33, of Rock Hill, the driver accused of shooting the victim, was caught after a manhunt. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and other offenses.

Road rage avoidance tips

Rorie, the CMPD lieutenant, offered these tips to avoid road rage:

Give other drivers a break.

Use hand gestures wisely.

Don’t tailgate, and lay off the horn.

Don’t confront the other driver. Take the high road.

Give an aggressive driver space.

Immediately report an aggressive driver and provide as much information as possible, including a tag number.

Recommended Stories

  • Smiles as Folsom aquatic center set to reopen Memorial Day weekend

    For the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020, the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center in Folsom is set to reopen Saturday for recreational swimming in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • US to expedite immigration cases of families on border

    Families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, the Biden administration said Friday, less than two weeks after it said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, families stopped on the border starting Friday could be placed in expedited proceedings aimed at determining whether they can remain in the United States. Immigration judges would generally decide these cases within 300 days of an initial hearing in 10 cities including New York, Los Angeles and border communities such as El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said in a statement.

  • New 'Thai variant' investigated after 109 cases found in UK

    Public Health England said 109 cases of the new Thai variant of COVID-19, known as known as VUI-21MAY-02 (C.36.3), have been detected in the UK.

  • Southwest delays alcohol service after recent incidents

    Southwest Airlines is delaying serving alcohol again on flights after an increase in incidents of unruly passengers. The airline was planning to resume selling alcohol next month on Hawaii flights and in July on other flights, a move that was questioned by the president of the union representing Southwest flight attendants. “Given the recent uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions inflight, we have made the decision to pause the previously announced re-start of alcohol service,” Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said Friday.

  • Shipping-Container Rates Top $10,000 From Asia to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The cost to move goods in a shipping container to Europe from Asia shot above $10,000 for the first time on record, an index showed, underscoring the pain inflicted on exporters and importers struggling with stretched supply chains.The Drewry World Container Index released Thursday showed the rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam rose to $10,174, up 3.1% from a week ago and a 485% jump from a year ago. The composite index of eight major routes rose 2% to $6,257 from a week earlier and was 293% higher than a year ago, Drewry said. Both were the highest in records going back to 2011.In the U.S. and elsewhere, many shippers of cargo have had to pay in excess of $10,000 per container in this year’s tight spot market for seaborne freight, where deals with ocean carriers include hefty surcharges to ensure on-time delivery or guaranteed loading.Container rates are surging because demand is outstripping the availability of the 20- and 40-foot steel boxes that carry the lion’s share of global trade. Amid strong consumer purchases and company restocking, disruptions ranging from the Suez Canal blockage in late March to port congestion are causing delays and higher costs for shippers while ocean carriers enjoy soaring profits.Earlier on Thursday, Michael O’Sullivan, the CEO of New Jersey-based clothing retailer Burlington Stores Inc., said “expense headwinds in supply chain and freight have continued to deteriorate, and these are likely to weigh on our operating margin throughout the balance of the year.”Meanwhile, shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container liner, hit a record high earlier this week. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., an Israeli carrier that went public in late January, traded this month at more than triple its IPO price of $15 a share.High ocean-freight rates have helped spur a surge in orders for new container ships during the first five months of this year, according to industry group BIMCO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Blue Miracle’ Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

    Many a chef will tell you that fish and cheese don’t go together, but “Blue Miracle” says otherwise. Based on the true, headline-making story of an amateur Mexican team who won the world’s richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana’s likable family film misses nary a cornball trick in Hollywood’s underdog-drama playbook, and just about […]

  • Busiest roads, worst times to travel: What to expect this Memorial Day weekend

    The highways and airways should be significantly more crowded this year versus 2020, but the increase will still fall short of pre-pandemic levels.

  • Heather Morris Explains Why Glee Stars Were "Scared" to Speak Up About Lea Michele

    Nearly a year after Lea Michele drew controversy for alleged past mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, her former co-star Heather Morris is speaking out again.

  • 2 named as suspects in girl's death on Crow Reservation

    Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a Native American girl whose body was found in February on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death. Authorities have not said how they believe the child, Mildred Alexis Old Crow, died. The Big Horn County Attorney's office indicated in a statement that authorities believe Mildred was six years old at the time of her death.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • The end of summer as we knew it

    The end of summer as we knew it

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Germany Has Officially Recognized Colonial-Era Atrocities in Namibia. But For Some, Reconciliation Is a Long Way Off

    The German government formally recognized colonial-era atrocities against the Herero and Nama people in modern-day Namibia for the first time, referring to the early 20th century massacres as “genocide” on Friday and pledging to pay a “gesture to recognize the immense suffering inflicted.” “In light of the historical and moral responsibility of Germany, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement, adding that the German government will fund projects related to “reconstruction and the development” of Namibia amounting to €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion). The sum will be paid out over 30 years and must primarily benefit the descendants of the Herero and Nama, Agence France-Presse reported.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau

    Some 25 years after an independence bid by Quebec almost broke Canada apart, a new push by the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses an awkward challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before an expected election. Quebec, a political battleground that accounts for almost a quarter of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed. Premier Francois Legault is a nationalist who rejects separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has just 8.5 million people and constantly frets about its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.