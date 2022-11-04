Road rage killing: Wallkill man indicted, claims self-defense in fatal stabbing

A Wallkill man has been indicted in what prosecutors called a road rage killing of a great-grandfather.

A car crash near exit 119 off Route 17 in Wallkill on Oct. 20 led to Horace Duke fatally stabbing Joel Laddy, a 74-year-old Wallkill resident, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Duke, 22, was arrested on a murder charge but was indicted on a downgraded charge of first-degree manslaughter, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

But Duke's attorney, Michael Sussman, said his client acted in self-defense after Laddy smashed his car into Duke's. Sussman said there are witnesses to back up Duke's account.

"When I saw the condition of my client's vehicle I was shocked," Sussman said. "Mr. Laddy also threw the first punch at my client."

"Both my client and his wife are very responsible people," Sussman added. "But they got up that day to visit a friend and ended up in this tragic situation."

Sussman also said he was "pleased that the grand jury did not indict (Duke) on a murder charge."

Duke was arraigned in Orange County Court on Thursday and is due back on Nov. 14. He was sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond.

The crash involving Duke and Laddy occurred just before 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 20, near the intersection with Route 302 off Route 17. The DA's office said the crash escalated into an argument, during which Duke allegedly stabbed Laddy once in the chest with a kitchen knife, puncturing his heart and causing his death.

Wallkill police previously said both drivers left the scene after the fight. Laddy turned left on Route 302 and entered a parking lot, where he was found by police. Wallkill EMS took him to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Duke turned right on Route 302, where he was arrested a short time later.

In a statement released by his office, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said, "Violence is never the answer to petty disputes or arguments. The senseless loss of life in this case, which is as tragic as it is preventable, highlights the danger posed by road rage."

Laddy, a retired truck driver, is survived by four children, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, according to his obituary.

The killing of Laddy was the second fatal stabbing in Wallkill in less than two weeks. Jeffrey Harris, 52, was stabbed to death in his Brookline Avenue home on Nov. 1. Damante Stansberry of Middletown has been charged in that killing.

