Road rage leads to arrest of Johnson County woman

Feb. 6—BATESVILLE — Friday, February 3, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Johnson County woman on drug and other charges following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties.

According to a release from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, the incident began at approximately 11 a.m. when troopers received a report of a road rage incident on I-74 westbound near the Indiana/Ohio state line.

The witness reported that the driver of a Kia passenger vehicle had allegedly pointed a handgun at them while traveling on I-74.

Master Troopers Randel Miller and Jason Hankins soon located the vehicle in question near Batesville.

During a traffic stop on the vehicle, troopers became suspicious of additional criminal activity. K-9 Bosco was deployed on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

During a search, troopers located approximately four grams of methamphetamine, five grams of marijuana, and a 9mm handgun.

The driver, Lisa Marie Hancock, 50, of Franklin, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, a level 5 felony; pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony; reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Hancock was transported to the Ripley County Jail where she was incarcerated pending and initial court appearance in the Ripley County Circuit Court.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Batesville Police Department.

