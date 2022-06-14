Road rage leads to attempted murder charge

Jun. 14—HIGH POINT — A motorist has been charged with attempted murder following a road rage chase that played out last week on a major city street.

A 47-year-old man from Greensboro told police that at 2 p.m. Thursday another motorist along Kivett Drive in east High Point attempted to merge into his lane and nearly struck his car, then followed him until the man pulled off the roadway, the High Point Police Department said.

The motorist pulled alongside the man's car, retrieved a gun from near the driver's seat and pointed it at him while appearing to pull the trigger, though the man told officers that he heard the click of the gun but the weapon didn't fire, police said.

The man called 911 while he drove away in fear that the suspect would continue to try to shoot him. The motorist continued to follow the man down Kivett heading into unincorporated Guilford County but finally turned around in an area of construction near Vickrey Chapel Road, according to police.

The man was able to get the license plate from the other vehicle, and police found the vehicle within an hour along Granby Avenue in east High Point.

Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 23, of Greensboro, was charged with attempted murder, according to a police arrest report. Bond was set at $50,000 secured.

A gun and ammunition were located in Faydi's vehicle, according to police.

