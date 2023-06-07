Road rage leads to deadly shooting when dad calls adult sons for help, Texas cops say

A father and his adult sons have been charged with murder after a road rage incident turned deadly, Texas cops say.

Marcos Fino Jr., 32, was killed in the shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in El Paso, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police said Fino had three other people in the vehicle with him when he and 53-year-old Raul Orozco began arguing while driving. Orozco chased after Fino and called his sons, 28-year-old Jose Orozco and 21-year-old Christian Orozco, according to police.

The sons arrived in a separate vehicle and blocked Fino by positioning their car in front of his, police said. Their dad then blocked Fino’s vehicle from behind with his truck.

A verbal fight turned physical between the Orozco sons, Fino and one of his passengers. Police said Jose Orozco shot Fino and then fled with his brother and father.

A passenger in Fino’s vehicle took over the car and tried to get help by flagging down an officer, police said. But Fino died from his injuries, police said.

The Orozcos were arrested Wednesday morning, police said. They were each charged with murder.

Bond was set at $1 million for Jose Orozco, according to the release.