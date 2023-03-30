Road rage leads to Topeka man's death

A Topeka man died last week after he suffered injuries during an apparent road rage incident in February.

A man is dead after an apparent road rage incident.

Topeka Police Department investigators announced Wednesday that Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka, died last week. Police had been called to the hospital in mid-February to investigate after Castillo began receiving treatment for injuries he received during what police believe was a road rage incident.

All parties in the incident have been identified and interviewed.

More: Woman shot, wounded during apparent road rage incident on Interstate 70 west of Topeka

Investigators are classifying the incident as a homicide, although they noted they have forwarded the case to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office, which will make the ultimate determination as to whether move forward with charges against an as of yet unidentified suspect.

Police encourage anyone with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips may be made at 785-234-0007 or online at p3tips.com/128.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan Gregorio Castillo killed in apparent road rage murder