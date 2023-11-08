Road rage led to man shooting BB gun at car that 'slightly hit' him while merging: Police

A 34-year-old Newark man has been charged with aggravated menacing after shooting a BB gun out his window at another car in a road rage incident, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said the man was driving in the left southbound lane of South Chapel Street near Dawson Drive in Ogletown in a Jeep Liberty on Monday morning. Construction in the area forces drivers in the right lane to merge into the left one, according to police, and a Chevrolet Silverado in the right lane "slightly hit" the front right bumper of the Liberty when it merged in front of it.

When the road became two lanes again, police said the 34-year-old shot a BB gun at the Silverado, shattering the window. The driver of the Silverado, a 22-year-old man from Newark, was not injured.

Police have reported several road rage-inspired crimes in recent months, including the robbery of a man in a Wawa parking lot and the shooting of a driver in Wilmington.

