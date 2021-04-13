Man in road rage case shot at merging car then dumped gun and ammo, Wake deputies say

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

Deputies have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of shooting at a car whose driver merged in front of him Tuesday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

John Davis of Spring Hope in Nash County was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and felony discharging of a weapon into a dwelling or occupied vehicle, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of road rage near U.S. 401 and N.C. 96 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office stated in the release.

When deputies arrived, witnesses and Brandon Jones of Wake Forest, the other driver, said they heard gunshots after Jones merged in front of Davis and the two exchanged words at the stoplight. The two men were traveling down U.S. 401, according to the release.

Witnesses described one bullet being fired into the pavement, and another aimed at Jones’ vehicle. No one was injured by the gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said he could not confirm whether Davis meant to harm Jones. Neither bullet struck the vehicle, he said.

Deputies said they were able to contact Davis by phone and request he return to the scene.

Davis “allegedly dumped the gun along with ammo in a drain,” but deputies were later able to recover the handgun, according to the release.

Curry said Davis admitted dumping the weapon.

Davis is currently being processed into the Wake County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Recommended Stories

  • Good Samaritans Protect Asian Man Body Slammed in Broad Daylight in NYC

    Several Good Samaritans saved an Asian man from further harm during a recent assault on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The unidentified victim was injured on Monday afternoon at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 72nd Street, according to ABC 7 News. In a surveillance video, the suspect can be seen following the Asian man around for a few seconds before body slamming him into a glass store window.

  • Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Inks First-Look Deal With New Republic Pictures

    Riff Raff Entertainment, the company founded by Oscar nominee Jude Law and Ben Jackson, has signed a first-look deal with New Republic Pictures. The deal is for both feature film and television production. New Republic, which was founded Brian Oliver and counts Bradley Fischer as its president, has signed four first-look deals in the last […]

  • Not even Mother Nature could stop WWE from conducting WrestleMania with fans in attendance

    What’s another 30 minutes, after waiting more than a year to attend a WWE event.

  • Taser vs. gun mix-up raises concerns about training, design after Minnesota shooting

    The company that manufactures Tasers says it has implemented design features and training recommendations to reduce the chances that law enforcement officers would confuse the electroshock weapon for a handgun when using force. But after a police officer shot and killed a Black man in Minnesota on Sunday when, according to authorities, she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser, experts said it is clear that problems persist with Taser training and the weapon's design. At least 18 officers have made such errors in the past two decades, sometimes with deadly outcomes, according to data collected by John Peters, a former police officer who served as an expert witness in a prominent "weapon confusion" case involving a 2009 fatal shooting in California.

  • Suspicious lunch bag was hiding a live grenade inside, Illinois police say

    Nearby streets were closed.

  • Officers on leave after video shows Black man being beaten, North Carolina mayor says

    The 36-year-old seen in the video was accused of threatening a Little Caesars worker.

  • Minnesota Police Chief Resigns After Daunte Wright's Killing

    Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon's resignation was announced with the resignation of Officer Kim Potter.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • The PlayStation 5 is getting its first major system update this week, but one much-requested feature is still missing

    Six months after the PlayStation 5 launched, Sony is giving the console its first major software update.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • U.S. to Temporarily Halt Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines over Rare Clotting Issue

    Federal agencies will call to temporarily suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, after six recipients of the vaccine developed a blood clotting disorder. Almost seven million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose. Six recipients, all of them women between ages 18 and 48, developed an extremely rare clotting disorder, known as cerebral venous thrombosis. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will temporarily halt distribution of the vaccine at federal vaccination sites while an investigation is conducted into a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the clotting disorder, the New York Times reported. The agencies will also urge states to temporarily halt distribution of the vaccine and will debate whether to continue FDA emergency authorization. “We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the CDC and FDA said in a statement. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.” European regulators discovered a similar issue with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Out of 34 million people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, 222 developed blood clots due to low platelet counts as a rare side effect. However, in that case regulators said that the AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be administered because the benefits outweighed the very low risk of side effects. Johnson & Johnson was dealt a separate blow in late March after a mistake by factory workers in Baltimore ruined 15 million doses. None of those doses were administered to Americans, and current Johnson & Johnson vaccines are shipped to the U.S. from the company’s factories in the Netherlands. The Baltimore plant was set to take over production of the vaccine pending regulatory approval from the FDA. Most of the vaccines used in the U.S. were produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

  • Ben and Jerry's calls to dismantle the police and criminal justice system following Daunte Wright's death

    "The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy," Ben and Jerry's tweeted. "This system can't be reformed."

  • Republican accused of abuse by his children resigning from Missouri House

    Rick Roeber’s resignation came shortly after news broke that lawmakers investigating him had contacted the Jackson County prosecutor

  • People who got blood clots after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine got them within two weeks of their COVID-19 shot

    Of the 6.8 million people who've received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, six people subsequently developed CVST blood clots.

  • BLM co-founder goes on million-dollar home-buying spree

    Candace Owens reacts to self-proclaimed 'Marxist' Patrice Khan-Cullors' real estate investments on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.NATO issued a statement on Wednesday demanding an end to Russia’s troop movements on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It is the largest buildup of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined the statement this week by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West but fears the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventive measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly, “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teachers are hitting a wall more than a year into the pandemic. Some have decided to walk away from the profession amid a growing educator shortage in the US.

    Between technology challenges, low student engagement, and the risk of catching COVID-19, teachers told Insider they're struggling.

  • The Truth About Philip and Fergie’s Bitter Feud

    Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Philip was often said to have vowed never to be in the same room as Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of his son Andrew, after photographs appeared in a newspaper in 1992 of Sarah topless and having her toes sucked by a lover in the South of France.Gyles Brandreth, Philip’s official biographer whose book The Final Portrait will be published later this month, has confirmed that long-standing rumor today in the second lengthy excerpt from his book.Even as a Corpse, Prince Philip Has to Take Second Place to the QueenPhilip, he said, declared “enough was enough” after the pictures appeared. He told Brandreth Fergie was “simply beyond the pale,” and resolved not to have anything more to do with her.At the time when the pictures were first published, Sarah was staying at the queen’s Scottish country estate of Balmoral. Philip put his resolution into immediate action, as Ferguson herself recalled to Brandreth, saying: “It was ridiculous. As soon as I came in through one door, he’d be falling over the corgis to get out of the other. It was very funny. Except, of course, it wasn’t.”Although the queen continued to receive Fergie even after her separation and subsequent divorce from Prince Andrew, Philip made it clear that he had no desire to ever see her again.Sarah plaintively told Brandreth: “Of course I want to see him. I am the mother of his granddaughters, after all.”Brandreth said when he raised this with Prince Philip, he just shrugged and said: “But the children come and stay,” adding, “I am not vindictive, but I don’t see the point.”He described Andrew and Sarah’s post-divorce arrangements which have seen them continue to share a home as “truly bizarre,” adding, “I don’t pretend to understand it.”Brandreth writes that Fergie and Philip held diametrically opposed views on “bottling up your feelings” which she believed was positively harmful.Brandreth writes that when her daughters were children she would tell them to stand in the middle of the extensive grounds of their home, Sunninghill Park, and scream.Brandreth wrote that Sarah then demonstrated, catching him by surprise as she let out a blood-curdling scream.He writes: “The prospect of encountering his former daughter-in-law screaming in the middle of Sunninghill Park could have been one of the reasons the Duke of Edinburgh decided to give her a wide berth after her separation from Prince Andrew. He regarded reticence as a virtue and self-control as a quality to be admired.”Philip did not sit down for the 2011 six-parter on the Oprah Winfrey Network Finding Sarah, in which Fergie wept on screen with a TV psychiatrist. He told Brandreth he was in favour of “self-awareness” but against “the endless introspection that seems to be so prevalent these days.” As reported on Monday, he regarded Harry and Meghan’s decision to do a similar interview as “madness.”Fergie, Brandreth reports, tried to repair relations with Philip but was constantly rebuffed.For Philip’s 80th birthday, she sent him “a handsome dinner service.” But even here, fate conspired against her, Brandreth writes: “It was supposed to have 12 settings, but it arrived with 13: the ‘sample’ had been included with the set. With Sarah, somehow, something always goes wrong.”Philip’s allegedly vow to never be in the same room as Fergie was broken only when they both attended the wedding of Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.