Road rage-related murder trial could be delayed after defendant's spouse struck by vehicle

Jan. 4—A man accused of repeatedly running over another motorist during a road rage incident in 2021 is asking the court to delay his murder trial because his wife is in a coma after being hit by a car on Agua Fría Street.

Eleazar Flores-Torres, 49, was scheduled to stand trial later this month in connection with the death of Joaquin Martin, 32, whom he's accused of having run over three times during an altercation near the intersection of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue.

His attorney John Huntley filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to postpone the trial due to Flores-Torres' wife Maria Flores — described as being a "critical witness" for the defense — being incapacitated in an Albuquerque hospital.

Huntley's motion provided no details of the incident and he declined to comment for this story. The Santa Fe Police Department could not immediately provide information Thursday regarding what happened to Maria Flores or when.

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer hasn't ruled on the motion, noting the district attorney has 15 days to respond before she does. She denied a separate defense motion Thursday in which Huntley had asked Flores-Torres be released from jail and allowed to live with his son while awaiting trial.

Flores-Torres had been on house arrest since shortly after the incident and "has an excellent record of staying in compliance with his home arrest requirements" according to his attorney's motion, but was jailed after being evicted from his home in November "due to having no established residence."

The state opposed the motion on the basis that Flores-Torres son's home was within 2.5 miles of the school attended by Martin's son, who witnessed his father's death at age 10 and is a witness in the case.

Both men had children with them at the time of the altercation, according to court records.

Flores-Torres, his wife and their 1-year-old child were driving west on Rufina Street in a Jeep Cherokee around 5 p.m. when he attempted a U-turn, cutting off two other drivers, including Martin, who got out of his car and began arguing with Flores-Torres, according to a criminal complaint.

The argument escalated, the complaint says, and Flores-Torres struck Martin with his Jeep Cherokee.

Martin was clinging to the Jeep's hood when Flores-Torres made another U-turn up, driving up and over a curb, which caused Martin to fall to the ground in front of the Jeep, the complaint says. After Martin fell, Flores-Torres drove over him, reversed back over him and then drove over him again before fleeing, the complaint says.

Sommer said she had been prepared to release Flores-Torres so he could visit his wife in the hospital, but "that does not appear possible given her physical state now."

"I was concerned about him not being able to see her, but the basis for the motion for a continuance is that she is in a coma so unfortunately there can be no communication between these two for comfort," she said.

The judge said she would be happy to consider a motion for Flores-Torres to be granted leave from the jail to visit his wife in the hospital, as he has been allowed to do at least once previously.

Huntley did not attend Thursday's hearing but the judge told an attorney who stood in for him to let Huntley know he should continue preparing for trial despite his "11th-hour" continuance request.