Road rage in Roslindale results in bus driver stabbed, one man arrested, police say

Authorities arrested a Norwood man for allegedly stabbing a shuttle bus driver in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.

27-year-old Charles Wilkerson Jr. turned himself into police later that night around 9 p.m. and was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to the area of 3841 Washington Street around 4:46 p.m. found a Brigham and Women’s shuttle bus driver with a stab wound to his leg, according to Boston Police. Officials say the stabbing originated from a road rage fight between the victim and suspect, later identified as Wilkerson Jr. Police were advised he took off from the scene in a white pickup truck.

There were multiple passengers on the bus at the time.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries and has since been released.

“It appears this was a random act of violence that occurred off property while the Shuttle Bus was stopped in traffic,” a spokesperson from Brigham and Women’s Hospital said. “There are no concerns regarding employee or patient safety in connection with the incident at this time.”

Wilkerson Jr. is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

