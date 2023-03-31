Road rage or self-defense? Fresno judge sets trial to hear arguments in fatal shooting

The Fresno man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Corey Childress in what may have been a road rage incident will be tried for murder, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday.

Anthony Munoz, 23, is accused of firing several shots at Childress on March 20 near Saginaw Way and Millbrook Avenue. Childress was struck twice in the head as he was in driving a white Hyundai Elantra, according to detectives.

Childress lost control of his car and crashed into the garage of a nearby home. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Detective Antonio Nieto testified during Munoz’s preliminary hearing Thursday that police used surveillance video from cameras in the area to piece together what happened that day.

What police learned is that Childress and Munoz appeared to exchange words with each other in the parking lot of a smoke shop. It’s unclear what was said, but in the video a silver-colored Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Munoz, is seen leaving the parking lot quickly, followed by Childress.

Nieto said Childress was behind Munoz until the defendant stopped on East Saginaw Way, got out, waited for the white Hyundai Elanta and once it passed him he opened fire on the vehicle, striking it several times.

Prosecutor Amy Cobb asked Nieto how he was able to identify Munoz as the shooter. He said investigators could see on the video surveillance a distinctive tattoo on the defendant’s arm. They also traced the plate on the car and it led back to Munoz’s mother.

Defense attorney Deidre Adams questioned the detective about gaps in the video footage. He acknowledged that they don’t have video showing the entire time the two cars were following each other.

Adams raised the possibility that Munoz was trying to get away from Childress, saying he was prone to confrontations.

Adams confirmed with Nieto that the defendant’s mother and his brother told the detective he was a “hot head” and that he would “mouth off” to someone he believed cut him off in traffic. She also said Childress has a prior gun charge.

Story continues

Munoz remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $1.8 million. His next court appearance is April 14 in Department 30.

Corey Childress of Fresno was shot and killed March 20, 2022.