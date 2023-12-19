Road rage shooting on I-85 hospitalizes juvenile, bullet misses other by a hair

A bullet fired in a road rage shooting hospitalized one juvenile and missed another by a hair, police said.

On Friday at about 7 p.m., the pair was traveling northbound on Interstate 85 near exit 22 when an unknown suspect pulled up next to them, Lowell Police said. A red laser shined through the driver’s side window into the passenger’s side, according to a news release. A bullet followed.

“A bullet passed through the driver’s hair, not striking them,” wrote Jeff Harrison, wrote Lowell’s assistant police chief.

That same bullet struck the passenger’s shoulder.

Police interviewed the victims at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The suspect’s description — and car description — remain unknown, and police are asking anyone who was near exit 22 on I-85 Friday evening to call Lowell’s Police Department at 704-824-8540.