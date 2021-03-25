Road rage shooting on I-95 kills woman riding in car with her husband, NC cops say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed just shy of the South Carolina border when another driver shot into her car Thursday, according to local law enforcement.

The woman, who was not named, and her husband were driving on I-95 near Lumberton in North Carolina when another driver fired into the passenger door, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. Lumberton is about 96 miles south of Raleigh on I-95, which runs from Miami to Maine.

The woman was hit and later died at UNC Southeastern Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Her husband wasn’t injured.

The incident, which the sheriff described as a road rage shooting, happened around 11:40 a.m. near the 23 mile marker.

Law enforcement is still searching for the driver, who was reportedly in a mid-2000 silver or gray Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The car was last seen driving south on I-95 toward Exit 22, passing over the bridge and into the city.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 911.

“Please offer (prayers) to this family as they are devastated over this senseless incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “More information will be released later.”

