Road rage shooting injures a man in North Miami-Dade, and police are looking for clues

A man is in stable condition after being shot in the back and shoulder during a road rage incident Thursday in North Miami-Dade, police say.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue call list says the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m., and county police say the incident took place between Northwest 119th Street and 10th Avenue and Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue. They didn’t have any information on the gunman.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or online.