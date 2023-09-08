Road rage shooting injures two on Evansville's East Side; suspect still at large

EVANSVILLE — A road rage incident on Evansville's East Side ended in gunfire Thursday evening, according to the police.

The shooting resulted in one person being struck by several bullets and a second person suffering a wound from a round grazing their skin, the Evansville Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives determined that a driver and four passengers were attempting to leave a shopping complex in the 700 block of North Green River Road around 6:25 p.m. when an argument with the driver or another vehicle ensued.

"The driver/victim pulled up to a stop sign and waited his turn," the release states. "When it was his turn to go, he started making the turn but a dark-colored SUV ran the stop sign and cut him off. The victim honked and yelled at the other driver in the SUV."

The driver of the SUV − who police have yet to identify − reportedly parked their vehicle at Boot Barn, exited, and approached the victim's vehicle, which by now was waiting at a stop light, the police said.

The suspect and the driver of the victim's vehicle engaged in a verbal argument, at which point the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the victims.

After the shooting, the injured driver parked his vehicle at a local restaurant and waited for officers to arrive. The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, knee, and arm, the EPD stated in the release. He is expected to survive his injuries.

One passenger's injuries were considered non-life threatening. According to the EPD, a juvenile was riding in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were uninjured.

"At this time, the suspect has not been identified and no arrests were made," police said. "The suspect was described as a Black male, thin build, around 18-25 years old, wearing a white t-shirt and had a cast on one arm."

Detectives believe at least one other person was riding in the suspect's SUV at the time of the shooting.

The EPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

