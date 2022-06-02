Road rage shooting kills 13-year-old girl

Jun. 1—Detectives are seeking the public's help in tracking down those responsible for shooting a 13-year-old girl in a suspected road rage incident earlier this year.

Alexus Miller was riding in the back seat of a vehicle in Southeast Albuquerque early March 28 when she was shot, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital and died about a month later.

The teenager is the youngest person to be killed in a homicide this year. The Journal could not reach her family.

Albuquerque police have remained tight-lipped on the case, and have not said who Miller was with when she was shot. It has also declined to release the initial incident report.

"At this time, we can't provide additional information that may jeopardize the investigation," said Rebecca Atkins, the Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman.

Atkins had provided some details about the shooting in early May, but the victim's name and age had not been released until Crime Stoppers sent out a bulletin soliciting the public's help on Wednesday.

Atkins said around 1:50 a.m. on March 28 officers were dispatched to the area of Avenida Cesar Chavez near Interstate 25. She said the ShotSpotter gun shot detection system had alerted APD to a shooting in the area.

"Upon arrival officers observed one vehicle that had wrecked into a pole," Atkins said. "At least one subject in the vehicle was struck by gunfire stemming from a road rage incident."

She said the victim was taken to the hospital and on April 29 she "died from complications associated to the wounds suffered in the shooting."

Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information about the shootings or subjects involved to contact the Albuquerque Police Department, Crime Stoppers or the detective investigating the case.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the shooting or subjects involved to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-COPS (2677), Detective Leah Wise (505) 363-8123, or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.