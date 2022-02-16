Road-rage shooting leads to attempted murder charges in South Carolina, cops say

A South Carolina man is charged with attempted murder in a road-rage shooting that sent a driver to a hospital, multiple news outlets reported.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told WSPA the incident started when two cars were on Interstate 85. Deputies later responded to a report of a shooting on nearby state Highway 101.

One of the drivers was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital after the Feb. 15 encounter, the sheriff’s office told news outlets. She and a passenger reportedly gave deputies a tag number for the car where officials said the gunfire came from.

Now, Gregory Price is facing several charges in the case, WHNS reported. News outlets didn’t list attorney information for him.

Price was captured after officials said a car tied to the road-rage incident was spotted at an apartment complex in Greer, west of Spartanburg. A sheriff’s office helicopter landed on the baseball field of Riverside High School during the search, WYFF reported.

Price — a 45-year-old Greer resident — was arrested and taken to jail. He is charged with “two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into vehicle and possession of firearm by a convicted felon,” WSPA reported.

The woman injured in the shooting was doing well as of Feb. 16, according to WHNS.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on Feb. 16.

Video captures wild road rage encounter on NC highway. ‘He’s going to kill somebody!’

Driver throws eggs at car during fit of road rage in North Carolina, video shows