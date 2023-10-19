Road rage shooting leaves 1 injured Thursday on Interstate 35 in Liberty, per MSHP

An apparent road rage shooting left one person wounded Thursday in Liberty, just north of Kansas City. Law enforcement is looking for a suspect.

The victim told troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol that another driver shot at him at 6:20 a.m. Thursday as they traveled southbound on Interstate 35 past Missouri Route 152, near the Liberty Triangle.

The victim said he was in the left lane passing a semi to his right when a vehicle with bright headlights came up from behind him and cut in front of the semi, said Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman for the highway patrol.

The suspect then pulled up beside the victim and began shooting into the passenger side of the victim’s car, Bell said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The victim walked away with minor physical wounds and refused treatment at the scene, Bell said. The victim’s car had multiple bullet holes.

Authorities are now looking for a “newer” black Chevy four-door truck with LED headlights, which they believe the suspect was driving, Bell said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control at 816-622-0800.

“They are not a frequent occurrences by any means,” Bell said of road rage shootings. “But what’s alarming is that road rage is escalating to gunfire.”

He pointed to the April road rage shooting on Interstate 70 in Jackson County that killed 53-year-old Gary L. Denham of Oak Grove. Bell said witnesses to the shooting helped lead police to the suspect in that case, 18-year-old Charles J. Smith Jr.

Bell said he hopes witnesses will also come forward in Thursday’s case.

“Don’t engage in any kind of road rage yourself,” Bell added. “If you’re a victim of road rage, please call 911 immediately.”

Shooting investigation!



An alleged road rage incident occurred today at 6:20am, on southbound I-35 at MO-152, in Liberty.



Suspect vehicle: newer, blk Chevy, 4-dr truck, w/ LED headlights.



The driver fired shots into the victim’s car, causing minor injury.



Call us w/ info! pic.twitter.com/TUHhSNEfHv — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) October 19, 2023