Road rage shooting leaves 2 people shot, Gainesville police say

Officials are investigating a road rage shooting that left two people shot on Wednesday morning, according to Gainesville police.

Police are on the scene at State Route 365 on YMCA Drive in Gainesville.

Police said the shooter is in custody but did not provide any information about their identity.

The shooting victims have minor injuries, according to police.

Traffic in the area is impacted by the police presence, according to police.

Channel 2 Action News is continuing to follow the latest on this incident and will continue to update this story.

