Road rage shooting in Marina del Rey leaves one dead

A man was fatally shot in a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Marina Del Rey. (KTLA)

A 25-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon in Marina del Rey after another man shot into his vehicle following a road rage incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue just after 12:15 p.m., said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokesperson.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been identified, Eisenman said.

The two men, driving separate vehicles, got into a dispute while on the freeway; it escalated once they exited near the Marina del Rey intersection, she said. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired into the other vehicle, killing the driver, Eisenman said.

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.