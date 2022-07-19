Road rage shooting in the Midlands was actually a targeted killing, SC sheriff says

Three men were arrested after a 17-year-old male was killed in a shooting on a Midlands road, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

Elgin residents Troy Eugene Keitt, Jr., 22, Ti’Yon Akeem Harriot, 21, and Deshon Jakeef Kirkland, 18, were each charged with murder, jail records show.

The Sunday morning shooting that was originally investigated as a road rage incident is now believed to be a targeted killing, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Despite the intent, the teenager who was killed is not believed to have been the shooters’ actual target, according to the sheriff’s office. Along with the teen who died at the scene, there were two other people that deputies found inside a white Dodge Dart after the gunfire — including a woman who was hospitalized after being shot in the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

Further information on her condition was not available. No other injuries were reported.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the 17-year-old victim.

At about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a possible road rage incident on U.S. 1, near the intersection with Watts Hill Road, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in the Elgin area, not far from Interstate 20.

Information about how Keitt, Harriot, and Kirkland were connected to the shooting was not available. There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or who the sheriff’s office believes was the intended target.

No bond has been set for Keitt, Harriot, and Kirkland who are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, jail records show.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and more arrests are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000, or Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov. Information can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, or via an online tip.

“We are thankful for all the community tips received after this incident was shared on social media and local news stations. I am pleased with the timeliness of the arrests made with this case,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release. “I pray justice will be served for the family of our deceased 17-year-old victim.”