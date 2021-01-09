Road rage shooting in Randolph leaves mother, son injured
Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle, a blue four-door sedan, in connection with the shooting.
While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.
The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says
An urgent briefing between Rep. Jason Crow and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has revealed new details about the tense timeline of sending National Guard troops to the scene of the U.S. Capitol siege, and steps taken in the aftermath.
The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”
Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.
President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot D.C. mayor asks DHS to enhance, extend inauguration ceremony security
Lawyers for the only woman on federal death row are asking a judge to halt her execution and arguing she isn’t competent and can’t be put to death. Lisa Montgomery's lawyers filed a petition Friday in federal court in Indiana seeking to halt the execution, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Biden opposes the death penalty, and his spokesman has said he’ll work to end its use.
The officer appears to strategically divert the mob away from Senate entrance, where lawmakers were convening to certify the 2020 presidential election
The daily number of new coronavirus cases has doubled in China, prompting tougher movement restrictions and, in the capital, passengers must scan a health code before boarding a cab or ride-hailing car, officials said on Sunday. Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The new rule on cab journeys follows the discovery on Saturday that a ride-hailing driver in Beijing was an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus, city health official Pang Xinghuo told media.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calls the Capitol riot ‘a tragedy,’ says he hopes House Democrats will not move forward with impeachment.
That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.
California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Gov. Gavin Newsom created at the start of the pandemic. Very few volunteers actually met qualifications for the California Health Corps, and only a tiny sliver have the high-level experience needed to help with the most serious virus cases that are stretching intensive care units to the limit.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.
As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty. Fire departments in Florida and New York City have also said they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members may have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, said on Sunday it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an "event" in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while off-duty.
Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”
A Miami-Dade man has been arrested in Charlotte County as the suspect in an alleged kidnapping and rape that victimized a Cleveland Clinic employee from Weston to Sunrise.
More than 380 people have tested positive in a growing COVID-19 outbreak south of Beijing in China's Hebei province. Hebei health authorities said that 40 new cases had been confirmed Sunday morning, bringing the total to 223. China does not include such asymptomatic cases in its official tally.
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.
