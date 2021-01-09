Road rage shooting in Randolph leaves mother, son injured

The Telegraph

That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.